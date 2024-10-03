Trending topics:
NBA News: Jason Kidd sends very clear message to Luka Doncic about the Mavericks roster

Despite Luka Doncic's injury, Jason Kidd is confident about what will happen in this NBA season for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game One of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 06, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesDallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game One of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 06, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

By Santiago Tovar

Dallas Mavericks received this week the first report about Luka Doncic‘s injury before the NBA preseason. According to Jason Kidd, there’s nothing to be worried about it, but the player will miss the game against the Grizzlies next week and will be reevaluated.

Despite the bad news for Kidd and the Mavs, the coach doesn’t look concerned. Before the NBA season starts, the head coach made it clear he’s extremely excited about this roster.

Kidd told journalist Marc Stein how highly he thinks of the Mavs’ roster and how it will help to get through Doncic’s absence: This is the deepest team that he’s (Doncic) been a part of. He has a lot of different weapons.”

Mavs HC also talked about how is he imaging the team without Luka: “The other part of this roster is… we can lighten the load with him not having to do everything”.

Doncic and Kidd talking

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talks with head coach Jason Kidd in the first half of the NBA In-Season Tournament game against the LA Clippers at American Airlines Center on November 10, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

This season’s challenges for Doncic

Kidd is conscious that this roster will be something new for him, as he claimed that “is going to be new for him, too, because he’s always felt that he had to do everything.” Now, his new teammates will help him to accomplish the team’s goals this season.

When you talk about our leader, Luka, it starts with him,” Kidd said. “He’s up for this challenge.”

One of Doncic’s new teammates, Quentin Grimes, also shared his thoughts about the role this roster will play in the scheme for the Mavs star: “So hopefully me and Klay (Thompson) come in, get the burden off of Luka so he doesn’t have to do too much out there.”

