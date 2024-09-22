NBA News: Mavericks star Luka Doncic decides in which College he would have played

Trending topics:
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic recently shared which U.S. college he would have attended if given the chance.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the Chicago Bulls
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesLuka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the Chicago Bulls

By Gianni Taina

Since making his mark in the NBA, Luka Doncic has been a force to be reckoned with. Coming over from Real Madrid, the Slovenian sensation bypassed the college basketball scene entirely before being drafted into the NBA.

Doncic was already showcasing elite talent while playing for Real Madrid, where he won the MVP of the EuroLeague before being selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft and later traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

In a recent video posted by Overtime, Doncic was asked which U.S. college he would have chosen had he gone the traditional route. Without hesitation, the Mavericks’ star picked Arizona. “Arizona. They say it’s good there,” he said with a smile.

Had Doncic actually played for Arizona, he would have formed a dynamic duo with DeAndre Ayton, who was taken first overall by the Phoenix Suns in the same draft class as Luka.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives the ball past Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives the ball past Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Mavs legend offers encouragement to Doncic

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki recently appeared on the DLLS Mavs Podcast to offer words of encouragement to Doncic following a tough loss in the NBA Finals, reminding him that his journey is just beginning.

“Well, just keep doing what you’re doing. Play your game,” Nowitzki said. “I know it wasn’t the ending you were hoping for, but you’re just getting started—you’re only 25. Sometimes a little disappointment can push you to come back stronger, motivate you to work harder, and become an even better player, if that’s even possible.”

Nowitzki continued to praise Doncic’s consistency and potential: “Honestly, he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s an incredible player, playing at the highest level, and he’s MVP caliber every year. Staying healthy and taking care of your body is key—it’s going to be another long season,” Nowitzki concluded.

As Doncic continues to dominate the NBA, fans can only imagine what could have been if he had taken his talents to the college level in the U.S.

