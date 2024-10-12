Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd makes something clear about Kyrie Irving's leadership

As the new NBA season approaches, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are once again aiming for the finals in search of a championship ring. Head coach Jason Kidd addressed Irving's leadership within the team.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesKyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

By Matías Persuh

With the start of a new NBA season approaching, teams are continuing to prepare during the preseason. The Dallas Mavericks, one of the recent finalists, are aiming for another finals appearance but hope for different results this time. Experienced head coach Jason Kidd spoke about Kyrie Irving and what he means to the team.

This year, the coach will not only have a solid and balanced roster across all positions, but he has also added a player of Klay Thompson’s caliber. Alongside Luka Doncic and the aforementioned Irving, they promise to form a formidable trio.

In a recent video shared by journalist Joey Mistretta on his X (formerly Twitter) account @JoeyMistretta_, experienced coach Jason Kidd discussed what it means to have Irving on the roster and his leadership within the team.

Advertisement

[Kyrie Irving’s leadership], soft-spoken but powerful… Everyone respects his game… [The younger generation] wanna pick his brain on how they can all get better… He spends a lot of time with the young group.” Kidd stated.

Advertisement

Thompson and Doncic injury update

After Klay Thompson’s debut with the Mavericks, the player experienced some discomfort, and it was Kidd who clarified his situation regarding the mentioned injury. “He did the walk-through, did some stuff on the floor. Then he got his treatment, so we will see how he feels tomorrow.” Kidd said.

NBA News: Warriors&#039; Steve Kerr sends clear message to Andrew Wiggins after Klay Thompson&#039;s exit

see also

NBA News: Warriors' Steve Kerr sends clear message to Andrew Wiggins after Klay Thompson's exit

Regarding Luka Doncic’s situation, the Slovenian suffered a calf injury just before training camp. Fortunately, the injury isn’t considered serious, and the Mavs star is expected to return to action in the near future.

Advertisement

We’ll see (if he plays in the preseason)… we’re running out of games,” Kidd said. “He won’t play tonight or Monday, but we’ll see what (next Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks) looks like.”

Dallas Mavericks next matchups

  • vs Los Angeles Clippers, October 14th (Preseason)
  • vs Milwaukee Bucks, October 17th (Preseason)
  • vs San Antonio Spurs, October 24th
  • vs Phoenix Suns, October 26th
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL issues severe fines to Mike Tomlin's Steelers, Russell Wilson's teammates for controversial actions
NFL

NFL issues severe fines to Mike Tomlin's Steelers, Russell Wilson's teammates for controversial actions

NBA News: James Harden gets real about Clippers’ season start without Kawhi Leonard
NBA

NBA News: James Harden gets real about Clippers’ season start without Kawhi Leonard

Where to watch USA vs Panama live for free in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch USA vs Panama live for free in the USA: International Friendly game

Where to watch Mexico vs Valencia live for free in the USA: International friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico vs Valencia live for free in the USA: International friendly game

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo