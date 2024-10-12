NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd makes something clear about Kyrie Irving's leadership

As the new NBA season approaches, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are once again aiming for the finals in search of a championship ring. Head coach Jason Kidd addressed Irving's leadership within the team.

With the start of a new NBA season approaching, teams are continuing to prepare during the preseason. The Dallas Mavericks, one of the recent finalists, are aiming for another finals appearance but hope for different results this time. Experienced head coach Jason Kidd spoke about Kyrie Irving and what he means to the team.

This year, the coach will not only have a solid and balanced roster across all positions, but he has also added a player of Klay Thompson’s caliber. Alongside Luka Doncic and the aforementioned Irving, they promise to form a formidable trio.

In a recent video shared by journalist Joey Mistretta on his X (formerly Twitter) account @JoeyMistretta_, experienced coach Jason Kidd discussed what it means to have Irving on the roster and his leadership within the team.

“[Kyrie Irving’s leadership], soft-spoken but powerful… Everyone respects his game… [The younger generation] wanna pick his brain on how they can all get better… He spends a lot of time with the young group.” Kidd stated.

Thompson and Doncic injury update

After Klay Thompson’s debut with the Mavericks, the player experienced some discomfort, and it was Kidd who clarified his situation regarding the mentioned injury. “He did the walk-through, did some stuff on the floor. Then he got his treatment, so we will see how he feels tomorrow.” Kidd said.

Regarding Luka Doncic’s situation, the Slovenian suffered a calf injury just before training camp. Fortunately, the injury isn’t considered serious, and the Mavs star is expected to return to action in the near future.

“We’ll see (if he plays in the preseason)… we’re running out of games,” Kidd said. “He won’t play tonight or Monday, but we’ll see what (next Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks) looks like.”

Dallas Mavericks next matchups

vs Los Angeles Clippers, October 14th (Preseason)

vs Milwaukee Bucks, October 17th (Preseason)

vs San Antonio Spurs, October 24th

vs Phoenix Suns, October 26th

