NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd gives update on Klay Thompson's preseason injury status

After their second preseason game ahead of the new NBA season, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd addressed Klay Thompson's injury.

The Dallas Mavericks played their second preseason game last Thursday, where star Klay Thompson made his debut. Under Jason Kidd‘s leadership, the team not only suffered their second consecutive loss but also raised concerns due to discomfort Thompson felt after the game.

Following the 107-102 loss to the Utah Jazz, the Mavericks returned to practice the Friday after the game. It was the head coach himself who updated the media on Thompson’s status post-game: “He did the walk-through, did some stuff on the floor,” Kidd said. “Then he got his treatment, so we will see how he feels tomorrow.”

Klay Thompson himself said his back “tightened up” after the game, but he expressed confidence in being able to play in the upcoming Monday preseason game against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Last Thursday against Utah, Thompson played a total of 18 minutes, scoring 10 points and providing 3 assists. During his time on the court, the shooting guard was unable to grab any rebounds.

Another injury in the Mavericks’ roster

In addition to Klay Thompson’s discomfort, there’s also the injury to power forward PJ Washington, who has yet to see any minutes in the preseason for the Mavs. However, he was seen participating in Friday’s practice.

Regarding his situation, Kidd asserted: “He’s been great. He got some work in today, he will get some work in tomorrow,” HC said. “We will see how he feels for Monday.”

Thompson and Washington join Luka Doncic with some discomfort within the Dallas team. Regarding the Slovenian’s situation, Jason Kidd made it clear: “We’ll see (if he plays in the preseason)… we’re running out of games,” Kidd said. “He won’t play tonight or Monday, but we’ll see what (next Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks) looks like.”

