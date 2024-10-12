Trending topics:
NBA News: Warriors' Steve Kerr sends clear message to Andrew Wiggins after Klay Thompson's exit

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has made it clear what he expects from Andrew Wiggins after Klay Thompson’s decision to join the Dallas Mavericks.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets
Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets

By Gianni Taina

After 13 seasons and four championships with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson has moved on to continue his career with the Dallas Mavericks. While losing a key piece, head coach Steve Kerr believes Andrew Wiggins is more than capable of stepping up in Thompson’s absence.

Kerr laid out his expectations for Wiggins, making it clear how he can fill the void left by Thompson. “To me, I’ve already told him: six 3-pointers a game,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke. He’s a really good 3-point shooter. His numbers dipped a little last year, but since he’s been here, it’s been 39, 40 percent.”

Kerr also emphasized the need for Wiggins to be aggressive. “I want a lot of 3s, and I want a lot of attacks to the rim,” he said. “He shot over 80 percent from the foul line in the second half of last season. He looks really comfortable in every aspect of the game.”

With Thompson’s departure, Kerr also highlighted the importance of Wiggins becoming the team’s second-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry. “And let’s face it, with Klay gone, we need him to step up and be our second scorer after Steph, and we know he’s perfectly capable of that.”

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors dunks during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Imagesto

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors dunks during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kerr reflects on Thompson’s departure

In an interview with Tim Kawakami on The TK Show, Kerr reflected on Thompson’s exit and admitted that there were signs the longtime Warrior was ready for a change.

“Yeah, there were signs,” Kerr said. “None of us knew exactly what would happen, but we all wanted him to stay. I wanted Klay to be a Warrior for life—it just felt like the right thing. But only Klay knows what’s best for him. By the end of the year, I think he knew he was ready for a new chapter.”

Kerr expressed his full support for Thompson’s decision, adding, “I’m happy for him. I think this is going to be a great move. He’s joining a strong team with two top-tier creators in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, which should open up a lot of looks for him. A career change late in your career can sometimes be exactly what you need to recharge.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

