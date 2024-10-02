NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd provides clear update on Luka Doncic's injury

The 2024-25 NBA season is fast approaching and players are gearing up for a very competitive season. Head coach Jason Kidd‘s Dallas Mavericks are one of the teams that will undoubtedly be fighting to go deep in the playoffs, but the news of star Luka Doncic‘s injury has caused concern at training camp in Las Vegas.

Doncic was a key part of the Mavs’ run to the Finals last season, where they lost to the Boston Celtics and won their 18th NBA ring. For Dallas, the Slovenian superstar’s presence will be crucial, as he will miss a week of training camp days and arrive just in time for the start of the season.

The Mavericks confirmed that Doncic suffered a leg injury during practice prior to the Las Vegas trip. Head coach Kidd provided a clear update on Magic Luka’s status: “Doncic got hit in the calf, reported it tight yesterday. No concern at this point about his availability,” he declared in press conference.

The Mavs coach does not believe there is a long-term concern, but Doncic will be re-evaluated and will not play in the first preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies next Monday night, October 7, at American Airlines Center.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Frank Vogel to join the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff

Frank Vogel, the former Los Angeles Lakers coach who won a championship with LeBron James and most recently coached Kevin Durant with the Phoenix Suns, has joined Jason Kidd’s Dallas Mavericks staff. The new hire will help the Mavs return to the playoffs in the new NBA season.

Dallas Mavericks upcoming games

Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks will face the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks in the preseason. On October 24, Jason Kidd’s team will make its official NBA 2024-25 debut against the San Antonio Spurs.