Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd provides clear update on Luka Doncic's injury

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd announced Luka Doncic's injury and added information about its severity.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during a 96-93 Mavericks win in game two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs
© Harry How/Getty ImagesLuka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during a 96-93 Mavericks win in game two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs

By Ignacio Cairola

The 2024-25 NBA season is fast approaching and players are gearing up for a very competitive season. Head coach Jason Kidd‘s Dallas Mavericks are one of the teams that will undoubtedly be fighting to go deep in the playoffs, but the news of star Luka Doncic‘s injury has caused concern at training camp in Las Vegas.

Doncic was a key part of the Mavs’ run to the Finals last season, where they lost to the Boston Celtics and won their 18th NBA ring. For Dallas, the Slovenian superstar’s presence will be crucial, as he will miss a week of training camp days and arrive just in time for the start of the season.

The Mavericks confirmed that Doncic suffered a leg injury during practice prior to the Las Vegas trip. Head coach Kidd provided a clear update on Magic Luka’s status: “Doncic got hit in the calf, reported it tight yesterday. No concern at this point about his availability,” he declared in press conference.

Advertisement

The Mavs coach does not believe there is a long-term concern, but Doncic will be re-evaluated and will not play in the first preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies next Monday night, October 7, at American Airlines Center.

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Frank Vogel to join the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff

Frank Vogel, the former Los Angeles Lakers coach who won a championship with LeBron James and most recently coached Kevin Durant with the Phoenix Suns, has joined Jason Kidd’s Dallas Mavericks staff. The new hire will help the Mavs return to the playoffs in the new NBA season.

NBA News: Former LeBron James, Kevin Durant coach to help Luka Doncic\&#039;s Mavs

see also

NBA News: Former LeBron James, Kevin Durant coach to help Luka Doncic"s Mavs

Dallas Mavericks upcoming games

Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks will face the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks in the preseason. On October 24, Jason Kidd’s team will make its official NBA 2024-25 debut against the San Antonio Spurs.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes about Chiefs rumors
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes about Chiefs rumors

NFL News: Joe Burrow warns Bengals teammates ahead of big game vs Lamar Jackson's Ravens
NFL

NFL News: Joe Burrow warns Bengals teammates ahead of big game vs Lamar Jackson's Ravens

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders' son Shedeur firmly names the best player in college football
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders' son Shedeur firmly names the best player in college football

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys make something clear about Davante Adams trade
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys make something clear about Davante Adams trade

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo