NBA News: Mavericks star Kyrie Irving claims they are far away from ‘championship habits’

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving recently shared that, despite the team’s initial NBA victories, they’re still far from displaying “championship habits.”

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during the NBA game at Footprint Center
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesKyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during the NBA game at Footprint Center

By Gianni Taina

The Dallas Mavericks recently secured a 110-102 win over the Utah Jazz, marking their second victory of the NBA season. Kyrie Irving led with 23 points but was candid postgame, expressing that the team still has a long way to go before reaching championship level.

The Mavericks are adapting to a new team dynamic following the major addition of Klay Thompson. Notably, Thompson didn’t play alongside Luka Doncic and Irving in the preseason, meaning the trio’s chemistry will require time to develop.

It’s just finding the flow of the game… Just depends night to night, but specifically beginning of the season, man,” Irving told reporters after the game. “It’s not just our team. You look around the league, it hasn’t been the best of possessions for a lot of people. Guys are getting back into the swing of the game.”

Irving emphasized that although it’s early in the season, there’s still considerable room for improvement. Outside of that, I feel like we’re heading in the right direction, but we still got to be better, man,” he added.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks tries to drive past Taylor Hendricks #0 of the Utah Jazz in the first period at American Airlines Center. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks tries to drive past Taylor Hendricks #0 of the Utah Jazz in the first period at American Airlines Center. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

We’re nowhere close to our championship habits right now,” Irving continued. “We’re in that developmental stage, trying not to get too frustrated, but also stay encouraged, stay motivated, get our legs underneath us. When that happens, I feel like we will be fine.”

NBA News: Mavs star Kyrie Irving sets record straight about coaching after retiring

NBA News: Mavs star Kyrie Irving sets record straight about coaching after retiring

Klay Thompson makes NBA history vs. Jazz

Despite missing preseason games with the starters, Thompson has started strong with the Mavericks, showcasing his talent in the recent win over the Jazz, where he made history.

Thompson scored 18 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out two assists, shooting 7-for-15 from the field and 4-for-11 from beyond the arc. His 15 three-pointers in the first three games mark the most in NBA history for a player’s debut with a franchise, according to StatMamba.

Mavs HC focused on rebounding

After the win against the Jazz, head coach Jason Kidd noted a key area for improvement: rebounding. “We got to get better at rebounding the ball,” Kidd said.

Through the first three games, the Mavs have yet to win the rebounding battle, something Kidd finds concerning. Luka Doncic currently leads the team with an average of 9.7 rebounds per game, followed by Dereck Lively II with 8.7. Behind them, PJ Washington and Gafford are each averaging around seven rebounds, with Thompson trailing at 4.7.

Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

