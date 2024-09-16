NBA champion, former LeBron James’ teammate makes something clear about Anthony Edwards

Former NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and ex-teammate of LeBron James made a bold statement about Anthony Edwards ahead of the upcoming season.

Since entering the NBA in 2020, Anthony Edwards has quickly become the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves, leading them to the Western Conference Finals after a thrilling series victory over the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets. With his continued growth, many believe Edwards is on his way to stardom, and one former NBA champion has made an important prediction about his future.

Kendrick Perkins, a former NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and ex-teammate of LeBron James, appeared on ESPN and confidently stated that Anthony Edwards is primed to win the MVP award this season with the Timberwolves.

“Anthony Edwards is out to go get his,” Perkins said. “He wants to win, but this year I wouldn’t be surprised if he leads the league in scoring. He’s not waiting on anyone. I know he wants to win a championship—he’s said that time and time again—but Anthony Edwards also wants to stack up those individual accolades. Anthony Edwards also wants to be the future face of the NBA.”

Last season, the Timberwolves made waves by reaching the Conference Finals for the first time in nearly two decades, capped off by their thrilling 4-3 series win over the Denver Nuggets. While Perkins’ prediction may seem bold, it’s not far-fetched given Edwards’ rapid rise and hunger for success.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets during Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs. C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Edwards sends a motivational message to fans

Anthony Edwards remains laser-focused on the future of the Timberwolves and recently shared a motivational message with fans. When asked by the Timberwolves’ social media team about his hopes for the upcoming season, Edwards expressed his gratitude and determination to bring a title to Minnesota.

“I feel like the state of Minnesota has given us so much love and support. We just can’t wait to get back out there and put on for them,” Edwards said. “We had a good season last year, but Minnesota deserves more.”

“The city and the fans deserve a banner,” Edwards continued. “Last year was like an appetizer. This year, we want the whole meal. We know it won’t be easy, and we know it’s gonna take work. But we love the work, and we’re ready to eat.”

Edwards criticizes Michael Jordan’s era

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Anthony Edwards made headlines with his controversial comments about previous NBA generations, including a bold critique of the legends who played before him.

When asked by Lane Florsheim to compare today’s NBA to past eras, Edwards didn’t hold back. “I didn’t watch it back in the day, so I can’t speak on it,” Edwards admitted. “They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?”