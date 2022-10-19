Montrezl Harrell was one of the most coveted free agents in the offseason. Philadelphia and Boston were interested in the big man, but he ultimately opted to sign with the Sixers.

The last NBA offseason may have been one of the most quiet in recent years, but it still had moves that left plenty to talk about. For months, Montrezl Harrell was one of the biggest names on the open market.

Having averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 71 games with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021-22 NBA season, the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year was an interesing option in the free agency.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics were among the teams who kept tabs on the big man, but Harrell ended up choosing the Sixers. In a recent interview with MassLive, he opened up on his decision.

Montrezl Harrell explains why he chose Sixers, takes shot at Celtics

“Honestly, it didn’t work out," Harrell said. "We did have conversations but their mindset, where they wanted me to play or how they wanted me to play was not ideal. The situation I’m basically in or was going to be in, it wasn’t going to work out.

“If you are telling the player before the season even started they aren’t going to be playing games, that’s tough to say. That’s not going to work. I can’t do nothing with that. That’s how it went.”

Boston simply couldn't guarantee Harrell the playing time he was looking for. The Sixers, however, have yet to do so as well — the 28-year-old only played 11 minutes in the season opener, curiously against the Celtics.