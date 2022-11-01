An era has come to an end in Brooklyn. Head Coach Steve Nash and Nets agreed to part ways after a rough 2022 NBA season start, so here are his possible replacements for the job.

The Nets are moving on from Steve Nash. After a rough 2022 NBA season start, Brooklyn and the Head Coach agreed to part ways, but there are tons of doubts regarding who will come as his replacement.

In his third season with Brooklyn, Steve Nash will look for another team to coach. He started with a 2-5 record, but it seems like the results are not the real reason why the Nets decided to fire him.

The season is very young and there's still a chance for them to find the right path. Of course the major doubt is who will take the Head Coach job, so here are some possible replacements for the Nets.

Possible replacements for Steve Nash at Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash was not even close to end his third season as Head Coach with the Nets. The reports say the results are not the real reason why he was fired, but the bad mood that it was created between him and the players in the locker room.

Recently, Kevin Durant talked about their terrible start and said that the locker room was not in the best mood possible. After not being able to control the players, the Nets decided to part ways with Steve Nash and start the search for a new Head Coach.

Unfortunately, there are not so much options for the Nets. Jacque Vaughn will work as Interim Head Coach according to the team, but it is possible that he stays all the season with Brooklyn.

Of course the best option is Ime Udoka, Celtics Head Coach. Recently, it was reported that Brooklyn was looking for him, but Boston kept him as they don't want to give the Nets such a brilliant mind.

The Nets will, undoubtedly, try to convince Ime Udoka after Steve Nash got fired. It won't be an easy deal to make, but the fans are asking the front office to bring a Head Coach that can control a tough locker room.