When the 2022 NBA Draft happened, everyone was surprised by the No.1 overall pick, which landed with Paolo Banchero selected by the Orlando Magic. Since that moment, all the NBA world wanted was to watch him in an official NBA game. After the game, his performance resembled two great players who performed like him in his debut night, LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

With that performance made by Banchero, time will tell if he will live up to the expectations, or be like many huge rookies that couldn't. For example, Michael Carter-Williams, who made an astonishing debut night performance with the Philadelphia 76ers as he pulled up 22 points in 2014.

In the mean time, its safe to say that Paolo Banchero will be a top contender for the Rookie of Year award, as his fellow class member Chet Holmgren had a season-ending injury that left him out of his first-year in the National Basketball Association.

Wednesday October 19, 2022 will be remembered as the date which the No.1 pick overall of the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero made his official NBA debut. It hasn't full 24 hours since then, and is already making a huge impact. As Banchero pulled up 27 points to pass up LeBron James with 25 points, in most points for an NBA debutant.

In fact, Banchero will go down in NBA history, as the third rookie with most points in his official debut. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who pulled up 27 points with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1969, and Maurice Stokes who put up 32 points with the extinct Rochester Royals, against the New York Knicks in 1955 have scored more points than him, according to the specialized site StatMuse.

As he was leaving the building after the game, Banchero talked with the NBA. "It's a blessing, me being me. I felt like I could have had 30 (points) something. I missed a bunch of layups, but I am blessed. Thanked for my teammates, and excited to get my NBA journey start off in a good note." said the 19-year-old in a nervous voice.