NBA News: Pat Riley delivers a strong message to Miami Heat players ahead of 2024-25 season

Miami Heat president Pat Riley has set high expectations for the team this season, aiming to replicate the success of their run to the NBA Finals two years ago, where they came within one game of claiming the title.

As the Miami Heat prepare for a new NBA season, their preseason performance has shown steady progress, satisfying head coach Erik Spoelstra and sparking excitement among the fans. However, the true test will come as the regular season begins. Speaking on the upcoming campaign, Pat Riley made his expectations clear.

“This is a telling year for the team. It should be,” Riley stated in an interview with the Miami Herald. He further elaborated: “The core has been together for six years, they’ve all gotten better. Everything changes, I think, for the better with continuity and the fact that we believe in this roster.”

Riley’s confidence stems from the team’s continuity, with players developing chemistry and reaching their full potential over time. The Heat’s bet on Jimmy Butler in 2019 as the franchise star, alongside Bam Adebayo—who had already been with the team for two years—and the drafting of Tyler Herro that same year, formed the foundation of their current core. This year, the trio was joined by Terry Rozier, adding another layer of excitement for fans.

Despite setting lofty goals, Riley was quick to clarify that the season’s outcome won’t necessarily dictate sweeping changes. “Does it mean that if we don’t win this year or if we don’t go deep this year, there are going to be massive changes? No, it doesn’t mean that,” the president explained. “But they should know that this should be a crucial year for them. They want to win.”

Jimmy Butler #22 and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat celebrate in the second half of game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2023 in New York City. The Miami Heat defeated the New York Knicks 108-101.

Riley’s patience and belief in the core

After reaching the NBA Finals in 2023, last season saw mixed results for the Heat. They finished eighth in the Eastern Conference and, after advancing through the play-in tournament, were swiftly eliminated by the Boston Celtics in five games.

Reflecting on his decision to retain the core of the team, Riley explained, “I wasn’t comfortable in just saying, ‘OK, I’m going to give up on this team this year because we’re a play-in team. If you get in, you get in and then you go from there. Two years ago was an anomaly and we ended up in the Finals. I’ll take the anomaly any day. But we do have a very good team.”

What’s next for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will play their final preseason game this Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum. Erik Spoelstra’s squad will look to wrap up the preparation phase on a high note, having recorded three consecutive wins following their opening loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat’s victories came against the New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, and Atlanta Hawks.

The team’s main focus, however, is on the start of the NBA regular season. The Miami Heat will kick off their 2024-25 campaign by hosting the Orlando Magic at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday, October 23.

