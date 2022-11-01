The first win of the season set a new tone in the Los Angeles Lakers' locker room. Even Patrick Beverley had something to say about his teammate's Rusell Westbrook new role on the basketball court.

After the Los Angeles Lakers' first win of the season, every one got emotional inside the locker room. Even head coach Darvin Ham got his first-ever water bath with the team. Also, as it always happens after a bad Lakers' game recently, Russell Westbrook got the eyes on, as well. But this time it was for a good performance overall in that game

Patrick Beverley, one of his many teammates, who watches him every day at practice talked about his most recent performance at the Crypto.com Arena. On Sunday night Westbrook registered 18 points, with 8 rebounds, and 8 assists coming off the bench in 32 minutes against the Denver Nuggets.

In fact, after the game Westbrook mentioned that he doesn't let anyone 'out of his circle' take him out of his joy and fun when he's playing basketball. However, it's not the first time that Westbrook has talked about his performance, neither that he was playing below the expectations.

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley praises Russell Westbrook's new role in the Lakers

In the latest episode of the Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, both Rone and Patrick Beverley discussed about the Los Angeles Lakers' first win of the 2022-2023 NBA Season to the Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. As it happens when the Lakers lose, this time Russell Westbrook had everyone's eyes on him the entire game. And, surprisingly he didn't disappoint this time.

"(He's the) Ultimate professional. It's not about who starts the game, it's about who finishes. For him (Westbrook), being with the second unit (the Lakers' bench), it gives him a ton of space, obviously, because they're super small. Where he can be him. Obviously playing (with) LeBron (James) and AD (Anthony Davis), with guys, who have to have the ball, for teams to be successful." he said about the Russell Westbrook performance overall coming off the bench in the last couple of Lakers' games.

"Coach Ham and his coaching staff have done a great job of communicating everything. They communicated with Russ (Westbrok). It went like a fight, and Russ just wants to win. Since I've arrived here, he has been playing his ass off, he has been hooping. Last time he almost got a triple-double coming off the bench, that's impressive." Beverley added to the discussion.