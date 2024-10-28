NBA News: 76ers Paul George delivers clear message to Bronny after his debut in Lakers

Following the intense criticism that Bronny James has faced during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George weighed in on the situation, delivering an important message to the rookie.

Bronny James has faced intense scrutiny ever since being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 55th overall pick. Despite persistent accusations of nepotism, he made history by stepping onto the court alongside his father, LeBron James, in the 2024-25 NBA season. Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George had a clear message for Bronny regarding the wave of criticism.

During the NBA Summer League and preseason, Bronny raised eyebrows with his play, sparking questions about his readiness for the Lakers’ roster. Now, with the 20-year-old possibly heading to the G League, George addressed the criticism on his podcast.

“I mean, obviously, I think it’s fair game. I think he shouldn’t be protected because he’s Bron‘s son. Everybody’s gonna get criticized, everybody’s going to get — the fact of the matter is, yeah, he was the 55th pick but he’s also the son of the best or one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. (The) same way he’s dealt with the pressure and the target on his back through high school, he’s going to deal with that now in the NBA,” Paul George said in Podcast P.

The nine-time All-Star emphasized that LeBron’s legacy could easily overshadow Bronny, noting that it’s a situation he’ll have to cope with. However, he also stated that the amount of criticism has been extreme for a young player that’s still finding his footing.

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers are interviewed after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

“I do think it’s unfair to some degree that you don’t allow him to kind of navigate and find himself. This is a kid we’re talking about who’s trying to find his way in the NBA and trying to live out his dreams. And no one starts out perfect at anything. He’s trying to find the NBA game,” the Sixers‘ star added.

George highlighted the pressure of playing with Bron

It’s beyond saying, but LeBron and Bronny made history after turning into the first father-son duo to play in the NBA. In this context, PG said that Bronny is going through a different dynamic compared to other rookies’ adaptation process in the league with his dad’s presence in the squad.

He’s trying to figure this out while doing something that he can say no one has done ever that played before him. No one has played with their father. Like, that could be a whole different level of pressure to play with your father. As good as it is to have your dad with you along this journey, he’s the only person that can speak for that, what that’s like to play with your father — if that is pressure, because of who his father is.”

Bronny left a strong impression on George

George mentioned that Bronny hasn’t had many opportunities to settle into the Lakers’ rotation or showcase his skills under high-level circumstances. Still, in the preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors, despite a 132-74 loss, Bronny’s performance left an impression.

“It’s a tough space to be in-I loved what I saw that game, where he was cooking. It felt like he found his rhythm; it felt like he was comfortable. He drowned out the noise, he played like himself; he let the game to come to him, and I though ‘You saw a switch‘. But you got to allow him to be a kid, man.”

Bronny posted his best performance against the Warriors that night, scoring 17 points with a 41% field goal percentage, along with four defensive rebounds, one assist, and three steals in 35 minutes on the court.