NBA News: Paul George of the 76ers offers surprising take on whether he belongs in the Hall of Fame

The Philadelphia 76ers are enduring a dismal season with a 15-22 record, reflecting a significant drop in performance from key players. Paul George, in particular, has seen his numbers decline drastically, with averages of 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game—well below last season’s 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Joel Embiid, the 2023 MVP, has also missed several games due to injuries, leaving Tyrese Maxey as the lone bright spot. Despite Maxey’s strong play, his efforts have not been enough to lift the team out of mediocrity.

George’s struggles have been a focal point of the team’s underwhelming performance. Paired with Embiid and Maxey, the expectation was for the trio to contend in the competitive Eastern Conference. However, the lack of consistency from George and the availability issues with Embiid have left the 76ers floundering below .500.

Amid the 76ers’ struggles, George recently addressed his potential Hall of Fame candidacy on Podcast P, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. His response was characteristically measured:

“I don’t know. I think I’m good with or without. Obviously, you want the work and the longevity part of it to withstand the test of time and be able to be a part of that Hall of Fame,” George said.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Unlike many players who view the Hall of Fame as the pinnacle of their careers, George appears content with his contributions to the game. He added: “If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I think I had a generation of kids that enjoyed the way I played the game—my prime years, how I played, how I impacted the game—and that’s enough for me. I’m going to continue to share and give back to the next generation of kids.”

A legacy worthy of the hall

Despite his current struggles, George’s career accomplishments cement his place among the NBA‘s greats. He has been named an All-Star nine times, made five All-NBA teams (including one First Team selection), and earned four All-Defensive honors. His prime years with the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers showcased his ability as both a scorer and a defender, making him one of the league’s most versatile wings.

While George’s current production falls short of expectations, his legacy remains intact. His influence on the game, particularly during his peak years, left an indelible mark. As the 76ers navigate a challenging season, George’s focus on inspiring the next generation speaks volumes about his character and perspective on what truly matters in the game.