Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson's unexpected choice for the greatest NBA player of all time

Allen Iverson dazzled in the NBA for nearly 15 years, earning the respect and admiration of fans and peers alike with his remarkable talent and fearless play. Most closely associated with the Philadelphia 76ers, the electrifying guard left an indelible mark on the league. In retirement, however, Iverson made headlines for offering an unexpected opinion about the greatest basketball player of all time.

Former Sixers coach Larry Brown shared a fascinating anecdote during an interview with NBC Sports, recalling a visit Iverson made to the SMU Mustangs in University Park, Texas. “He spoke to our team, and it was the most unbelievable talk I’ve ever heard,” Brown recounted. “Our kids were spellbound. And he was so open and honest with them.”

But one moment from that conversation stood out the most. Brown described how one of the players asked Iverson a seemingly straightforward question: “Who’s the best player to ever play?” Allen’s response left everyone stunned. “Who do you think he said? Allen Iverson.”

The 2001 Hall of Famer and NBA MVP surprised not only Brown but also the SMU players by naming himself as the greatest player in NBA history—placing himself above legendary contemporaries and past icons.

“’I’m not disrespecting Michael (Jordan) or Magic (Johnson) or Julius Erving or any of those guys,’” Brown recalled Iverson saying. “’I couldn’t have done what I did at my size if I didn’t feel that way.’” Standing just 6 feet tall, the guard’s confidence in his abilities reflected the mindset that fueled his incredible career—a career that saw him defy the odds to become one of the most impactful players the league has ever seen.

Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers) greets Michael Jordan (Washington Wizards) during the 2003 NBA All-Star Game.

Allen Iverson’s impressive resume

Iverson’s confidence in his place among the all-time greats stems from a career full of remarkable achievements. Selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Sixers, Iverson went on to leave an indelible mark on the league over 14 seasons.

His accolades include being named 1997 NBA Rookie of the Year, 2001 NBA MVP, an 11-time All-Star, a four-time scoring champion, and a three-time steals leader. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, and his iconic No. 3 jersey was retired by the 76ers in 2014.

Iverson’s other answers in the GOAT debate

Although Iverson picked himself in that particular moment, he has provided different answers to the GOAT debate over the years. “LeBron, I think, to me is the best overall basketball player that we’ll ever see. If you look in the dictionary and look up basketball player, there’ll be a picture of LeBron,” he said in an interview with Andscape.

Iverson also held Kobe Bryant in high regard. “I’ve never seen anyone as competitive as him but Mike [Jordan],” he noted. “When people talk about the best players in the world, I say Mike, and I say Kobe. And then everybody else.”

Iverson’s favorite NBA player

While Iverson has expressed admiration for LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, he’s been clear about who his favorite player is: Michael Jordan. “Mike was everything to me. He gave me the vision. He made me want to play basketball. He’s my everything,” Iverson told Andscape.

“I wanted to actually be like him, like the commercial, ‘Be Like Mike.’ I really wanted to be him. I’m still starstruck every time I see him. I’m still nervous every time,” Allen said. “Because he’s Mike to me. He’s my guy. So there’ll never be anyone at the top of my list besides Mike.”