NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer makes strong confession about Jalen Milroe's time at Alabama

The season for the Alabama Crimson Tide in the NCAAF was undoubtedly not what was expected, at least in terms of results, especially after their loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Despite this, Kalen DeBoer expressed pride in what his team accomplished, even more so for the leadership shown by Jalen Milroe.

In recent statements to the press, Alabama’s head coach was very clear about his feelings on the quarterback’s performance and what it meant for the rest of his teammates to have him as a leader on the field.

“I think everyone would probably share the same feeling I have, is that the guy always speaks about the team. He always speaks about his teammates,” the HC stated. “It’s not about him. He leads that way every day in our program.

“When you’re the quarterback of any football team, the eyes are always on you, especially when you’re at Alabama, and you’re going through some ups and downs once in a while in the course of a season, it takes on a heavy burden sometimes,” Kalen DeBoer also added.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to Jalen Milroe #4 during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama‘s campaign, in terms of final numbers, was not as expected. They finished the regular season with a positive record of nine wins and four losses, and their final performance ended in a defeat against the Wolverines, 19-13.

DeBoer praised Milroe’s positive attitude despite the circumstances

Bama’s journey throughout the season was quite inconsistent, and emotions were often the key to turning things around. Jalen Milroe handled it perfectly, and his coach appreciated his efforts, even though things didn’t go as planned.

“He’s just steady. He stays the course,” DeBoer said of Milroe. “The ability to move forward, I thought that that is something even in the midst of times when he maybe didn’t make a play that he could have made or wanted to make or even a mistake, which everyone is going to make a mistake here or there, I thought that that’s one area where he’s really improved, especially the last half of the season.

“I think our guys appreciate that in him. I think that they have taken on as a team, too, and always tried to move forward, even when we’re not perfect.”

What’s next for Jalen Milroe?

There was much talk about Jalen Milroe’s future following this disappointing season at Alabama. However, contrary to what many expected, the quarterback made the decision to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently placed Milroe as the third-best quarterback prospect in the next Draft.