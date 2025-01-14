The moment of truth is right around the corner for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Following a successful run in the 2024 NFL regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ chances of a third consecutive Super Bowl win will be put to the test this weekend.

While the possibility of achieving that feat has become an even stronger talking point now that the postseason arrived, Reid made sure to remind Mahomes and his players that the Chiefs can’t get ahead of themselves.

“The important thing is that you stay focused on the team at hand that you’re going to have an opportunity to play. For the coaches, it’s important that we know all these teams and then being able to put together a game plan where the players can execute it fast,” Reid told reporters in a Zoom press conference, via Chiefs Wire.

Reid warns Mahomes, Chiefs on the danger of looking too far ahead

On Saturday, the two-time defending champions will welcome the Houston Texans to Arrowhead in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. It will be the first test the Chiefs have to pass in order to keep their three-peat aspirations alive.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The winner of this game will book a place in the AFC Championship Game, with the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens battling it out for the other ticket. Reid, however, has firmly warned Kansas City to get the job done before thinking about potential scenarios.

“If you start getting caught up in the what-ifs and all that, you get into trouble. You just have to take the next one and let’s go play our best and do the best you can. Then, let the chips fall where they may. You have to make sure you maximize that part, and if anything gets in the way of that, you have to get rid of it. It’s not – it’ll hinder you but better than help you,” Reid added.

Reid values playoff experience from Mahomes and Chiefs leaders

Fortunately, this situation isn’t something new for the Chiefs leaders. Mahomes has always made the playoffs since being promoted to starter in 2018 and made the Super Bowl four times, winning the championship on three of those occasions. Therefore, Reid believes his team may have an extra advantage to go the distance again.

“The experience helps. Especially with some of the younger guys, who need to be able to talk to them and tell them about the urgency of this thing. It is single elimination,” said Reid. “That’s easier said than putting that in your brain and getting yourself right for every snap that you have at practice to practice hard and aggressive with.”

