Warriors' Steve Kerr addresses team's position on NBA trade market

The Golden State Warriors are enduring a challenging NBA season, currently sitting 12th in the Western Conference, outside both the playoff and play-in tournament spots. Addressing the situation, head coach Steve Kerr shared candid remarks about the team’s approach to the trade market and its long-term vision.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the team’s struggles and future direction on Monday, stressing the importance of balancing competitiveness with long-term planning. “We’re not giving in,“ Kerr said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “But you have to be realistic organizationally about where you are. And you have to mind what’s coming ahead in the future.“ His comments highlight the challenges facing a franchise that once dominated the NBA but now finds itself in transition.

The Warriors face growing questions about the aging core of Stephen Curry (36) and Draymond Green (34). Kerr acknowledged the possibility of not being part of the team’s next chapter, as his contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season but cautioned against making unwise decisions. “If this organization gave away the next six or seven drafts for a wild swing, that would be the most irresponsible thing that they could do,“ Kerr stated, emphasizing the importance of a measured, forward-thinking approach, cautioning against trading away multiple draft picks in pursuit of short-term solutions.

With the trade deadline looming, Steve Kerr’s remarks suggest the Warriors are shifting their focus toward long-term stability rather than quick fixes. Kerr’s outlook points to a commitment to developing young talent and safeguarding future assets. Despite the uncertainty, the organization seems determined to build a foundation for sustained success.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors speaks to Draymond Green #23 during a timeout against the Toronto Raptors in the first half during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Warriors’ struggles threaten playoff hopes

Although the postseason remains a distant prospect, the Warriors have struggled to build momentum, sitting well outside the NBA playoff picture. With much ground to cover, the upcoming games will be crucial, and the leadership of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will be pivotal in sparking a turnaround.

As the regular season enters its final stretch, the Warriors are running out of time to salvage their campaign. To keep their playoff hopes alive, they must address their inconsistencies and find a way to play with greater cohesion. What once seemed like a sure path to the postseason now hangs in the balance, leaving the Warriors in urgent need of a strong, sustained push to remain in the playoff race.