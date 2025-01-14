NHL News: Chicago HC Anders Sorensen calls out Connor Bedard, rest of the team after awful loss

The Chicago Blackhawks are dead last in the NHL, and their ceiling doesn’t appear to be any further from the bottom-four teams in the league. Chicago has now lost three games in a row, and has fallen in eight of their last ten outings. Needless to say, the wind is not in the Blackhawks’ favor in Windy City. After an embarrassing 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, interim coach Anders Sorensen delivered a blunt message to the team, with even star Connor Bedard not exempt.

Bedard scored during the defeat against Calgary, and registered his 100th point in the NHL. The 19-year-old center reached the milestone in just 112 games played, becoming the seventh-fastest player in Blackhawks history to reach that feat. Ironically, Bedard’s record is tied with Jeremy Roenick’s, who reached the hundred-mark in as many games.

While Bedard’s achievement is remarkable, the Blackhawks are in no mood to celebrate. The teenager’s accolade will likely be recognized as time passes and the season concludes. Unfortunately for Bedard, this seems to be a recurring trend—he puts up astonishing stat lines, but the team’s shortcomings overshadow them.

However, after the loss to the Flames, there was no time to discuss Bedard’s record—not even by him. The entire locker room expressed concerns in unison. Interim coach Sorensen delivered an honest message to the players, both after the game and during the following day’s practice.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks warms up prior to the 2024 NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field on December 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“We would hope to see more progress by now, for sure,” Sorensen said postgame, via Chicago Sun-Times.

Intense practice

Sorensen’s immense disappointment with the team led to a heated practice the following day. There were no video sessions or pep talks—just pure intensity and a physically demanding workout. If the message to the team wasn’t clear, Sorensen made a harsh statement to the media afterward.

“Today there was no video. It was just battling,” Sorensen stated, via Ben Pope of Chicago Sun-Times. “What it came down to was competing for pucks. We didn’t do enough of that yesterday, so we did it today instead.“

Disappointed Bedard sends sincere message

Bedard has been on a hot streak lately, recording points in ten of the past eleven games. However, his efforts are overshadowed by the disastrous season Chicago is enduring. Despite his contributions, the team continues to shoot itself in the foot.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against Cam Fowler #17 of the St. Louis Blues during the third period in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on December 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

While Bedard tends to be a vocal leader with positive takeaways, he couldn’t hide his immense frustration after the loss to Calgary, and the Hawks’ eighth loss in the last ten games.

“It’s really frustrating,” Bedard said postgame, via Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re competitive athletes and we take a lot of pride in our games, our group as a team and our fan base. It’s been hard. It’s been a lot of games to lose. It weighs on you. Yeah, I mean, just trying to find a way of it, trying to get better every day. But it’s hard.”

Bedard and the Blackhawks get back on the ice on January 16 when they’ll travel down south to take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.