NBA News: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes something clear on playing in LA after Clippers-Thunder trade

One of the players the Los Angeles Clippers traded five years ago played in the Intuit Dome for the first time as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Thunder five years ago.

The Los Angeles Clippers have struggled to find their rhythm early in the NBA regular season. Their difficulty maintaining momentum until the final minutes was evident in their recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Clippers started strong, leading by 9 points in the first quarter. However, they soon ran into trouble with turnovers and missed shots, ultimately losing the last three quarters and the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander was a standout on the floor, making a difference not only with his scoring but also with the sentiment of returning to the team that gave him his NBA debut back in 2018, when the Clippers lost to the Nuggets.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander shared his thoughts on playing in the Clippers’ new stadium: “I had a great year here. Their front office made a trade they thought was best for their team. So did the Thunder. Over the last five years, I’ve focused on my development and the team’s development… and I’d say it worked out in my favor.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers dribbles into Marco Belinelli #18 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of a game at Staples Center on November 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s year with the Clippers

Despite being traded just a year after his debut, Gilgeous-Alexander made a notable impact during his time with the Clippers. In his 82 regular season games—73 of which he started—he averaged 26 minutes and scored 10.8 points per game. He posted an efficient .512 field goal percentage, averaging 4.2 field goals per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance against the Clippers on Saturday

Regardless of the Clippers’ early lead, Gilgeous-Alexander took control of the game, showcasing strong shot selection and scoring the most points for the Thunder.

With 25 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds in just 31 minutes, Gilgeous-Alexander emerged as one of the top players in Saturday’s game, solidifying his role as a key asset in the Thunder’s game plan for the season.

The Thunder, off to a strong start this season, will next face the Orlando Magic, who are dealing with the recent injury of their star player, Paolo Banchero. If they win, their form will be 7-0.

