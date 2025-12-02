Is Stephen Curry playing tonight, Dec. 2, for Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder?

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at the Chase Center for regular season NBA action. The key piece of news for the home teams is that franchise star Stephen Curry will be unavailable for the contest.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Warriors have ruled out Stephen Curry (left quadriceps contusion) for tonight’s matchup in Golden State against the Thunder.

The four-time NBA champion suffered the quad contusion during the 104-100 defeat to the Houston Rockets, where he was forced to exit the court in the final minutes of the game. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors anticipate that Curry is expected to miss from one to two weeks.

Following tonight’s game, the Warriors will embark on a three-game road trip. The 37-year-old guard will likely miss the first stop in Philadelphia against the 76ers, as he will be re-evaluated on that game day.

The second matchup will be against the Cavaliers, and they will finalize the road trip against the Bulls in Chicago. However, the Warriors will not want to risk their best player, and his status for the upcoming games will be determined by observing how Curry evolves during workouts. To date, he is not yet doing on-court work.

Steve Kerr gives update on Curry’s status

Coach Steve Kerr spoke on 95.7 The Game on Monday about Curry’s injury and a potential timeline for his return. While he stated that he believes no one is worried about it being a long-term injury, he indicated that they do not know exactly when the franchise star will return. “I don’t think any of us are too concerned that this is a long-term thing, but we also don’t have clarity on exactly when he’s going to play,” Kerr noted.

Kerr was later asked if Curry would join the team on the road trip after the OKC game or he would stay at home doing rehab. “To be determined,” the Warriors coach said. “Rick Celebrini and Steph will put their heads together. You know, we always look at our schedule while we’re on the trip, you know, what it looks like as far as practice time”.

“Is it more productive for the player to stay at home while the team is on the road cuz of the access to the gym and training facility. Obviously, all of that is dependent on how likely it is that he could play or not on the trip,” he added.

Kerr’s comments suggest that Curry will be unavailable for all three road contests for the Warriors, but his return could occur on December 12th, when Golden State face the Timberwolves at the Chase Center.