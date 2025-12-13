Is Victor Wembanyama playing today, December 13, for Spurs vs Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinal?

The San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup conference semifinal, a matchup that promises elite competition given the level both teams bring into this stage. Oklahoma City enter as one of the league’s most consistent groups, which makes this game especially intriguing, while Spurs fans focus on one central question, whether Victor Wembanyama plays.

Victor Wembanyama is expected to give the Spurs a significant boost as he is set to return Saturday in the NBA Cup semifinals. He did not play Wednesday in San Antonio’s 132–119 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, a victory that secured their place in this round.

The Spurs list Wembanyama as probable on the injury report released Friday, Dec. 12, signaling confidence in his availability against the Thunder. He has not played since San Antonio’s game against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 14, yet the Spurs remain steady, going 9–3 in the 12 games he has missed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before the injury interrupted his rhythm, Wembanyama delivered a highly promising start to the season. In his 12 appearances so far, he averages 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game, production that highlights his two way impact on both ends of the floor.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs.

Advertisement

A complicated battle against Oklahoma City

While most teams hesitate at the idea of facing Wembanyama and the Spurs, the Thunder present a unique challenge. Oklahoma City operate at a historic winning pace this season, entering the matchup with only one loss and carrying strong momentum into the semifinal.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Warriors reportedly contemplating trading a star player to the Bucks in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Despite injuries to Isaiah Joe, Nikola Topic, and Thomas Sorber, the core of the Thunder rotation remains healthy and intact. The Spurs do not enter as favorites, but Wembanyama’s return clearly raises their ceiling and gives them a legitimate chance to challenge Oklahoma City’s structure and pace.

Advertisement

One key development during Wembanyama’s absence is how San Antonio adjusted its rotation. Luke Kornet emerged as the primary replacement, starting 11 of the past 12 games and providing steady interior minutes that helped stabilize the lineup.

Kornet averages 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across 16 appearances this season. His presence gives the Spurs flexibility moving forward, but with Wembanyama back in the mix, San Antonio aim to unlock their full potential at the most critical moment of the NBA Cup.

Advertisement