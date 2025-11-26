What happens if OKC lose or win against Timberwolves in 2025 NBA Cup today, Nov. 26?

If there’s a team that currently stands as the favorite to clinch the NBA Cup this season, it would be the Oklahoma City Thunder. As the reigning NBA champions, the Thunder have been showcasing impressive performances throughout the season. Their ambition to capture the NBA Cup remains steadfast, with their upcoming challenge set against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The anticipation is palpable as fans eagerly await to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take the court with his teammates against the Timberwolves. With a fervent fan base rallying behind them, the Thunder are eyeing a strong result in the tournament to sustain their winning momentum.

Chet Holmgren’s expected appearance for the Thunder adds an exciting dynamic to the matchup. Conversely, Anthony Edwards is emerging as the pivotal force behind the Timberwolves, who aim to maintain their commendable form, reflected in their 10-7 record with Edwards leading the charge.

Both franchises are poised to present their elite talents, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown in the NBA Cup. Fans can anticipate an electrifying encounter between two of the league’s most formidable teams in recent memory.

What happens if the Thunder lose against the Timberwolves?

If the Oklahoma City Thunder fall to the Minnesota Timberwolves, they will still have a legitimate shot at advancing to the next round, thanks to their current 2-0 record. With a substantial point differential of 63 and another game left on the schedule, their aspirations in the tournament remain very much alive.

The Thunder must focus on point management, just in case they face a setback. The Phoenix Suns share an identical record but trail with a 23-point differential, giving the Thunder an advantageous 40-point cushion.

What happens if the Thunder win against the Timberwolves?

A victory for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Minnesota Timberwolves would secure their advancement to the next round of the NBA Cup. Additionally, winning could potentially eliminate the Timberwolves if any of the following scenarios occur:

A loss for MIN coupled with a win for PHX. A loss for MIN accompanied by a MEM win. A loss for MIN while SAC concludes the night with a superior point differential than MIN.

