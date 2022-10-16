When the Green-Poole incident exploded, many NBA stars and legend had their take on it. Shaq wasn't any different. In fact, he said something unexpected to everyone involved.

The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's altercation was exposed outside of the Golden State Warriors' organization with the video included, the whole situation got out of control. That's when many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, and Shaquille O'Neal got their take on it.

Even so, when the Warriors' GM Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr talked about the issue, they tried to evade the situation. However, after the video was leaked, it was impossible. Then, Myers said there was going to be a punishment for Green's actions. After, Green himself talked about the situation.

However, as the 2022-2023 NBA Season is right around the corner, the Warriors have to wrap up the entire situation as soon as possible, and focus only on basketball. But, still Shaq made his remarks on the entire situation, as he was returning from Abu Dhabi from the NBA International Games.

NBA News: Shaq makes bold statement about Green-Poole incident

In the latest episode of Turner Sports' "The Big Podcast with Shaq", Shaquille O'Neal made a shocking statement about his thoughts on the altercation situation between the Golden State Warriors players Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. In fact, he started defending the four-time NBA Champion player.

"All you people messing with Draymond (Green), mind your d**n bussiness. I know the game is a nice game, and you should get along, but you guys don't know anything about competitive sports. You have no idea what you are talking about. So shut the h**l up, and be a fan, this happens.Then, O'Neal brought up the Steve Kerr-Michael Jordan altercation when both were Chicago Bulls' teammates back in the day.

“Let’s just speculate why he (Poole) got touched up. When you win a championship, the others come back they come back different. They come back with glasses, they come back in a Ferrari. Especially if it was an ‘other’ who played a big part in you winning. Jordan Poole definitely played a big part in them winning. So, I think a lot of times those people try to check their pecking order status. The pecking order status on that team belongs to three people: Draymond (Green), Klay (Thompson), and Steph (Curry).