Shaq has been very active during offseason in the NBA. First, the legend defended Bronny James when critics came after the son of LeBron James when the Los Angeles Lakers drafted the USC prospect.

“He’s a boy. A great kid. All he wants to do is play. It’s unfortunate for the kids that have to live up to what we’ve done. I hope he gets a chance to play well. I hope he gets a chance to make a name for himself. I’m sitting watching all this criticism. All that stuff is just unnecessary. I would like the scrutiny to get off Bronny James.”

Then, he mocked Rudy Gobert when Maozinha Pereira of Brazil put the French star on a poster during the Paris 2024 Olympics. Now, Shaquille O’Neal had very strong words for the New York Knicks.

Will the Knicks win an NBA championship?

Shaq answered this question during a new episode of The Big Podcast. According to the former player, even with the arrival of Mikal Bridges, they have no shot with a roster full of Villanova stars.

“Listen, no. You know what it is? New York is a place that is built on hype, that controls the hype. They can hype everybody else up. They haven’t won anything, but, ‘Oooooh, New York, New York’. So, young fella can play (Jalen Brunson). I was wrong about him. He’s impressive. But they’re nowhere close to winning a championship. They’re going to win some games, but, I’m more impressed with, at the end of your career, how many championships you won.”