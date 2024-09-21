NBA News: Shaq makes something clear about Ben Simmons' situation

There’s been a lot of talk regarding Ben Simmons’ return to the court after recovering from the back injury that has affected him over the past few years. With the player set to be a starter in the 2024-25 NBA season, former Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O’ Neil gave his thoughts about him.

“Ben is sensitive, he came in with a lot of hype, but when he didn’t want to shoot in Atlanta, and he kept passing the ball, and everybody’s jumping on him, he got exposed,” Shaq said in “Big Podcast“



Big Shaq also addressed Simmons’ back injury, giving away a tough statement: “Now the back thing, I let that go the first year. I’m not letting that go three years in a row. This is 2024: You got shot, you got pills, you got treatment. I don’t want to hear it.

“He’s afraid of what people are going to say about him: he’s still in shock mode. (Simmons) didn’t play last year, and again what do you do? You say my back hurts. Everybody knows in this world that the ‘back injury’ is a thing that you can’t really check, but your back ain’t been hurting for that long. Because while you’re not playing, you’re supposed to be doing rehab” Shaq later added.

Ben Simmons’ back injury situation

Ben Simmons back injury is nothing new for Brooklyn Nets: In March 2024, the point guard underwent back surgery for the second time in three years, after only being able to appear in 15 matches during last season. The setup for this season is pretty similar to the 2023-24, with the back injury issue solved, and a Simmons ready to start.

NBA insider Chris Haynes posted on his X account: “Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons (recovered from a back procedure) will be a go to begin training camp on Oct. 1 with no restrictions, his agent Bernie Lee tells me: ‘Ben is fully cleared and is a full participant for the start of camp. He is excited to get started.'”