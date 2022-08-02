The four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O'Neal finally has spoken about Kevin Durant's transfer request as the NBA Free Agency is one month away from its end.

When Kevin Durant resquested a trade, many rumors started going on about the possible destinations for the two-time NBA Champion. However, the most recent possible trade between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets was heard the most. This was because the players involved in it.

According to several reports, the 2022 NBA Runners-up were eagered to trade Jaylen Brown, one of their superstars alongside several role players to get in return the 2014 Most Valuable Player award winner. This rumor even surprised Brown himself as he posted on Twitter his reaction to the news.

In fact, recent reports mentioned Kevin Durant is set to have a meeting with the Nets' front office this week. Now, the No.1 pick of the 1992 NBA Draft, Shaquille O'Neal was asked about this. Check out what the 15-time NBA All-Star had to say about this possible trade.

NBA News: Shaquille O'Neal takes Kevin Durant's leadership abilites to a test

Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT Analyst Shaquille O’Neal talked on "The Rich Eisen Show" about his take on the possible trade between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets that blew out the NBA social media world. That deal included Jaylen Brown among several Celtics' players for the two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant.

Shaq said: "We have a young nucleus that we can build and we can trust and keep them. I don't know what everybody else was watching but Jaylen (Brown) was hanging pretty tough with (Kevin) Durant. So, no the answer is no." This as reference to a possible trade between these two superstars.

Finally, he stated what Durant should do instead of asking for a transfer. "When you put a house together, you should live in it…You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don't want to make it work, I guess…You know he's probably trying to get to a contender. It's easier that way."