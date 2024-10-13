NBA News: Sixers reveal serious reason Joel Embiid will miss the rest of preseason

Trending topics:
Joel Embiid was set to make his return to the court for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA preseason, but a serious issue has emerged, altering those plans.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before the opening tipoff against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesJoel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before the opening tipoff against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City.

By Santiago Tovar

The Philadelphia 76ers have endured a challenging NBA preseason so far, with star Joel Embiid sidelined. The team has dropped both of their preseason matchups in recent days, raising concerns as the regular season approaches.

The 76ers first lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by 10 points and then suffered a heavy 50-point defeat to the Boston Celtics, leaving head coach Nick Nurse with plenty to consider.

After days of uncertainty, Sixers fans received disappointing news regarding their star player. In a statement, the team confirmed that Embiid will miss the remainder of the NBA preseason games.

“He will not play in this week’s preseason games. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”, the Sixers announced. With Embiid out, the team will need to find a suitable replacement for this week’s matchups.

Joel Embiid on the bench

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers sits on the bench during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime.

Embiid’s recovery status

According to the team’s statement, Embiid’s recovery is progressing well. However, after medical evaluations, doctors have advised him to continue resting before returning to the court.

“As part of his left knee management, Joel Embiid was assessed by doctors on Thursday. Embiid is progressing well and will continue to take part in an individual treatment plan designed to best support his health and wellness for the 2024-25 season.”, Sixers statement said.

How many games will Embiid miss?

While the Sixers hope Embiid will be ready for the season opener, they must navigate the remaining preseason without him. His absence poses a challenge for the team as they finalize their roster ahead of the regular season.

Embiid is expected to miss the following preseason games:

  • vs. Hawks – October 14 – Preseason Game 3
  • vs. Nets – October 16 – Preseason Game 4
  • vs. Magic – October 18 – Preseason Game 5
