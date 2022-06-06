The Golden State Warriors evened up the series with a huge win at home in Game 2, but Draymond Green's shooting woes continue. However, Stephen Curry isn't too worried about that.

The Golden State Warriors managed to bounce back in a big way. They got the best of the Boston Celtics to even up the series with a 107-88 win propelled by Stephen Curry's 29 points with five three-pointers.

Unlike in Game 1, the Warriors managed to put together a consistent effort throughout the whole game. The supporting cast also stepped up, and Jordan Poole looked more like the player he was during the regular season.

Nonetheless, Draymond Green's scoring woes continue to haunt them, and that could be an issue going forward. However, Curry doesn't want to read too much into it or get ahead of themselves.

NBA News: Steph Curry Isn't Worried About Draymond Green's Shooting Struggles

"There's no other scenario where I see it playing out any different than him coming out with the right energy, focus, just making his impact felt on the court," Curry said. "I know he takes all the stuff personally in terms of his standard and what he knows he can do out there on the floor. So when he doesn't meet that, he's usually pretty honest and accountable to himself."

"We all go through that, at some point, and you don't win championships and be the team that we are if you don't have it in your DNA at some point. So, we gotta go out there and prove it, you know Draymond included," Steph added.

We all know Draymond Green can make an impact even when he's not scoring. He's their best defender and arguably their smartest player, and his playmaking also takes the pressure off Steph's shoulders.

Also, Green has never been known for his scoring prowess. But then again, he's scored 13 points combined in the first two games. He went 2/12 from the field in Game 1 and only took three shots in Game 2. That's not going to get the job done.