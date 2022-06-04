The Golden State Warriors' dynasty is alive and well and their stars continue to be relevant. However, their relationship just isn't what it used to be.

Unlike most dynasties, the Golden State Warriors were built through the NBA Draft. They developed a core of young players that grew up together, both literally and figuratively. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green turned out to be more than just teammates.

Besides their skills, work ethic, and fit on the basketball court, the Warriors' core was quite close together. They had different personalities but got along perfectly even when the cameras weren't on.

However, as it happens to every one of us, things change as we get older. People have more and bigger commitments, so hanging out with their friends isn't always a priority. That's what's happening between Curry and Green.

Draymond Green Explains Why He Doesn't Hang Out With Stephen Curry Anymore

"I think we've changed a lot," Green told ESPN's Malika Andrews. "I think number one, the most importantly, we're in totally, totally different places in our lives. When I look back at us during that time, we all hung together a lot more. We were just around each other."

"We don't hang together very much at all anymore now. Why? We have children, families, and that takes up all your time when you're not here. But our bond is no different than it was when we hung together like that, and I think it's in large part due to the foundation that we built," Green added.

NBA players are no different from the rest of us. They just make way more money. But their dynamics and how they deal with their relationships are pretty much the same, and this is living proof of that.

But then again, the bond that has kept the dynasty alive goes well beyond the basketball court. Their histories and fates will be forever tied as their figures and jerseys will one day be immortalized outside of Chase Center.