When it’s all said and done, Stephen Curry will be remembered not only as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but also as a star who changed the NBA. And the Golden State Warriors may never find another player like him.

Steph has already won multiple championships, a couple of MVP awards and even set the record for most three-point shots scored in league history. However, that’s not enough for him.

In an interview with Gilbert Arenas, the 35-year-old explained why even at this stage of his life and career he continues to carry a chip on his shoulder, regardless of his previous accomplishments.

Stephen Curry gets real on carrying a chip on his shoulder

“I had to really earn everything, because I was a late bloomer physically,” Curry said, via ClutchPoints. “With all the accomplishments in the league, there is a healthy insecurity of having to back it up every year…being confident that I still have a lot more to accomplish out there.

“And to be honest with you I just love playing basketball…that helps embrace the grind…that healthy insecurity is real because I have out-kicked my coverage in terms of dreams I’ve imagined in this game and still feel like I got a lot more left in the tank.”

This also explains Steph’s greatness. While his talent speaks for itself, Curry’s competitive nature makes him different from other stars who also have everything to succeed.