NBA News: Stephen Curry issues strong warning to Warriors about their style of play

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are entering a new era in the NBA, marked by roster changes and a fresh approach.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for the media during the Warriors Media Day at Chase Center on September 30, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
© Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for the media during the Warriors Media Day at Chase Center on September 30, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Stephen Curry, the star of the Golden State Warriors, is excited about the start of the new NBA season and the challenge of building a competitive team. Despite the roster changes, Curry remains confident in the Warriors’ ability to succeed.

Curry had an active summer, participating in events such as the Olympics and the Curry Cup tour. However, he is now fully focused on basketball and helping the Warriors return to the postseason.

He hasn’t hesitated to share his thoughts on the upcoming NBA season as reported by Danny Emerman of The Mercury News.“I’m super excited to be back and to figure out what this team needs to do to win, and just the challenge of putting all the pieces together,” Curry said.

“I think when you get smacked in the face and miss the playoffs, that’s all the reminder you need,”Curry added. “We have our way of doing things—how we approach practices, games, the level of competition we need to have—but when it comes to Xs and Os, and the style of play, we need to be open to evolving and adapting.”

tephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during the second half of their loss to the Sacramento Kings during the Play-In Tournament at Golden 1 Center on April 16, 2024 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The impact of Klay Thompson’s absence on the Warriors

The absence of Klay Thompson, one of the best shooters in the NBA, will be a significant challenge for the Warriors. Curry will need to take on a larger offensive role and lead the team.

“We’re the hunters, along with many other teams. The challenge is figuring out how to maximize every skill set we have in that locker room,” Curry said. “There are some new faces on the coaching staff. For the first time, Klay, Draymond (Green), and I won’t be together on the court as teammates. Whatever narrative you want to focus on, for us to win, we need to think differently.”

The Warriors have made several moves in free agency, bringing in players like Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson. These signings could help fill the void left by Thompson and improve the team’s depth.

Stephen Curry remains optimistic and confident in the Warriors’ potential to compete at the highest level. With a focus on hard work and collaboration, the team hopes to achieve its goals and return to being a dominant force in the NBA.

