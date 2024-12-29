NBA News: Steve Kerr reveals the key behind the Warriors' recent improvement

Golden State Warriors broke out of a losing streak with a crucial win over the Phoenix Suns, but this time Stephen Curry wasn’t the one to seal the victory in clutch time. Instead, it was Jonathan Kuminga who stepped up, playing a pivotal role off the bench—a decision by head coach Steve Kerr that has drawn both praise and criticism.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Kerr is content with how his current rotation is shaping up: “Steve Kerr said he wants to keep this as the core of the Warriors rotation: ‘The starting group and (Jonathan Kuminga) playing starter’s minutes (off the bench),’” Slater reported on X, formerly Twitter, after the win over the Suns.

Kerr’s move to bring Kuminga off the bench has been a point of contention among fans and analysts. Despite Kuminga being one of the team’s most talented players, his role as a sixth man initially sparked rumors of dissatisfaction and speculation about his inclusion in potential trade talks. However, Kerr’s strategy has started to pay dividends.

Kuminga has logged significant minutes alongside Curry, Dennis Schroder, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis, creating a cohesive unit. The Warriors’ bench depth, once considered a liability, is now becoming a strength.

Golden State Warriors Forward Draymond Green (23), Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry (30) and Golden State Warriors Forward Andrew Wiggins (22)

Are the Warriors still too dependent on Curry?

The Warriors’ reliance on Stephen Curry to carry the offense has been a recurring theme. While Curry remains their cornerstone, recent games have showcased the team’s potential for a more balanced attack. Kuminga’s clutch performance against the Suns exemplified this shift.

When Curry isn’t shouldering the scoring load, the team has shown flashes of versatility. Andrew Wiggins, Buddy Hield, and even recent acquisition Dennis Schroder have stepped up in critical moments. Kuminga’s breakout performance highlights how important it is for others to rise to the occasion, allowing the Warriors to diversify their offensive approach.

Kerr’s rotations: A work in progress

Kerr’s rotation adjustments are starting to yield results, but there’s still room for refinement. If Buddy Hield and Kuminga can consistently perform at a high level, the Warriors could re-emerge as legitimate championship contenders. Pairing that with Curry’s elite play, a resurgent Wiggins reminiscent of his 2022 Finals form, and the defensive anchor Draymond Green, the Warriors could pose a significant threat in the postseason.

While the Warriors remain a work in progress, their recent games have shown promise. If Kerr can perfect the rotation and the supporting cast continues to shine, Golden State may once again find themselves in the thick of the NBA title race.

