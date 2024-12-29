NBA News: Curry's teammate admits to feeling nervous in crucial moments against Suns

Golden State Warriors secured a pivotal victory against the Phoenix Suns, snapping a three-game losing streak and ending what has been the roughest stretch of their season following a stellar start. While Stephen Curry and Draymond Green remain the heart of the team, a new standout has emerged in Jonathan Kuminga. The forward delivered a career-defining performance against the Suns and candidly admitted to feeling the nerves in a pressure-packed moment.

When tasked with sealing the game from the free-throw line, Kuminga acknowledged the gravity of the moment, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “It felt great. I missed a couple. So, I was nervous,” Kuminga said. “I’m not gonna lie. I’ve never been in that situation where I’m taking free throws, and everybody’s quiet. I’m glad, and I’m lucky I made those.”

Kuminga’s free-throw shooting has dipped this season to 63.5% from 74.6% last year, but in the game’s final seconds, he split a crucial pair that turned it into a two-possession lead. This secured the Warriors’ 109-105 win over the Suns.

“It’s all about just focusing and locking in on making those free throws,” Kuminga explained. “In workouts, I feel like I’m shooting well, but something changes in games. [Andrew Wiggins] has been one of the people who’s helped me. He gave me tips when I was struggling last year, and I feel like I’m getting better.”

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors drives against the Houston Rockets during the second half of a quarterfinal game in the NBA Emirates Cup.

Kuminga finished with an impressive stat line: 34 points on 12-of-20 shooting, including two three-pointers, 8-of-12 from the charity stripe, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes off the bench. These standout numbers showcase his growing importance to the Warriors.

The rise of Jonathan Kuminga: A new weapon for the Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga is shaping up to be a pivotal piece in the Golden State Warriors’ strategy as they work to climb back to the top of the Western Conference standings. Despite coming off the bench, his impact on both ends of the floor has been undeniable. Averaging 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks this season, Kuminga is proving himself as one of the team’s most versatile contributors.

His ability to score from various spots on the floor and contribute defensively has made him a critical factor in crucial moments. Performances like his 34-point, 10-rebound outing against the Suns highlight his capacity to take on significant responsibility when the team needs him most.

While Kuminga has primarily been a force off the bench, his consistency could soon earn him a spot in the starting lineup. Pairing his dynamism with Curry’s scoring and Green’s defensive leadership could provide the Warriors with a significant boost in key matchups against other playoff contenders.

Comparing Kuminga’s current form to his early career

Kuminga’s recent performances mark a turning point in his NBA career. In his rookie season, flashes of potential were overshadowed by struggles to adapt to the league’s intensity and pace. Now, he is displaying the confidence and maturity needed to thrive under pressure.

Moments like his game-sealing free throws against the Suns showcase his growth, both as a player and a competitor. Kuminga has evolved from a raw talent to a reliable contributor who can handle high-stakes situations. If he continues on this trajectory, he could become an integral part of the Warriors’ long-term plans and help them remain competitive in the Western Conference.