The Chris Paul trade to the Golden State Warriors took the NBA community by surprise. Not because Steve Kerr‘s team didn’t need to make moves, but many wonder how the veteran guard will fit next to Stephen Curry and company.

At 38, the veteran star will have a legitimate chance to win a highly elusive championship. However, it’s uncertain whether he’ll be part of the starting five or if he’ll have to come off the bench for the first time in his career.

Either way, many still wonder why the Warriors pulled off this deal. Even though there’s still a long way to go for training camp, Kerr explained what CP3 could bring to the table in the Bay area.

Steve Kerr explains how Chris Paul can help Curry, Warriors

“He’s so smart. He controls games. He’s thinking three steps ahead all the time. He gets any shot he wants in the mid-range,” Kerr said about Paul, via Robin Lundberg of Sports Illustrated.

“Our team last year needed another way to attack, and we became a little too one-dimensional with Steph in high ball screens. We needed another playmaker to give us a different look. Chris, as we know, is one of the all-time great pick-and-roll players, and he’ll know how to control the tempo. It’s hugely important, especially in playoff games, to have guys like that and they’re hard to find.”

It will definitely be interesting to see how Paul settles in his new team after being a rival for so many years. For the first time in years, he will have other teammates who carry the organization’s title aspirations.