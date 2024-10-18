Trending topics:
NBA News: Warriors’ Draymond Green makes a big confession about the Jordan Poole incident

Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green recently made a candid confession about the infamous altercation with his former teammate Jordan Poole.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesDraymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers

By Gianni Taina

In the lead-up to the 2022-2023 NBA season, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a heated confrontation during practice, where Green struck Poole, an incident that reverberated throughout the Golden State Warriors’ organization and impacted team chemistry for the rest of the season.

At the time, Poole was 25 while Green was in his 30s. The footage of the altercation went viral, casting a cloud over the Warriors’ season and leading to Poole’s eventual trade to the Washington Wizards.

In a recent interview with Andscape, Green opened up about the personal toll the incident took on him and why he chose to keep his distance afterward. “A couple years ago, man, I really distanced myself,” Green admitted.

And I had to. I needed to. When that incident happened [with Poole], I just really needed to, he continued. “So, I really distanced myself. And in doing that, you miss a lot. But once you do that, it’s hard to come back.”

Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors walk to the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors walk to the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns.

Green added, “it just becomes a mindset and it becomes everybody else’s mindset, right? ‘Oh, we’re going to see him here but probably not there.’ And I missed that s—, man. That’s always what kept me going.”

Green opens up about Klay Thompson’s departure

As the Warriors embark on a new era without Klay Thompson, who left after 13 seasons and four championships to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, Green reflected on his former teammate’s decision to move on.

I think he needed something new. All good things must come to an end,” Green told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke on the “Dubs Talk” podcast. “And unfortunately, his ended earlier than any of us wanted.”

“I think he needed a different challenge for himself. Sometimes, you need a change of scenery,” Green continued. “Sometimes, that thing can’t push you to be as great as you want. Klay has experienced such a high level of success here that we can all have a sense of entitlement.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

