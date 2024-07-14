Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are getting ready to face a unique 2024-2025 season. A life without Klay Thompson. The famous Splash Brother decided to leave a legendary core group of stars alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Now, Klay goes to the Dallas Mavericks trying to win another championship with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Meanwhile, in a loaded Western Conference, the Warriors might have been left behind other contenders.

It’s important to remember that, when the Mavericks called Thompson and LeBron James also made an effort to bring him to the Los Angeles Lakers, Kerr pleaded the team’s front office to let his player retire as a Warrior. It didn’t happen.

Steve Kerr cannot believe why Klay Thompson left Warriors

Steve Kerr is preparing a new challenge in his career as he will be the head coach of Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, the former teammate of Michael Jordan admits that it’s still difficult to envision next season without the presence of Klay in The Bay. These were his words in an interview with ESPN.

“When the season starts, it’s going to be really weird. I know we’re all going to have that date circled when he comes back to Chase Center. That will be one of the strangest, most emotional nights of all of our careers for sure.”