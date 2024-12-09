Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards declines media interviews after receiving another fine

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has reportedly refused to talk to the media after his team’s loss to the Golden State Warriors (114-106) on Sunday, after due to the fines he has received for cursing in postgames interviews, reported Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Edwards was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for using “profane language” during a postgame interview following the team’s victory over the Warriors. This penalty pushes Edwards’ total fines over the past month to $60,000.

The incident occurred after the Timberwolves’ 107-90 win on Friday, where Edwards praised his teammates’ defensive performances while speaking with reporters at his locker. During his remarks, he used profanity twice to describe the contributions of teammates Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everyone is guarding at a high level, but Jaden [McDaniels] and Rudy [Gobert] are being the anchors we need them to be,” Edwards said, according to Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore. “Naz [Reid] and Julius [Randle] are f***ing playing defense. I’ve never seen them play defense before. So that’s f***ing incredible. And he’s right here, put the camera on him. Guarding his ass off.”

Advertisement

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second half against the Chicago Bulls on November 7, 2024 (IMAGO)

Advertisement

While Edwards’ comments appeared to be well-intentioned, the league has a zero-tolerance policy for profanity in official media appearances, leading to the fine. The team, now 12-11, has won four of its last five games as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on Timberwolves' teammates after losing to Kings

His second fine in less than a month

This is not the first time Edwards has been penalized recently. Earlier in November, he was fined $35,000 for flipping off a fan during the Timberwolves’ win over the Sacramento Kings. The gesture, made during the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center, was caught on camera, though the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Despite the fines, Edwards is having a standout season, averaging a career-high 26.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. The 23-year-old, who signed a five-year, $204 million max extension with Minnesota last summer, has been instrumental in the Timberwolves’ recent success.

Advertisement