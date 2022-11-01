The Miami Heat star hit back at the former Celtics duo for what was said on Garnett’s “Anything is Possible” podcast.

Things have gotten off to a rocky start for the Miami Heat in the new NBA season. The Heat are 2-5 and losers of two games in a row.

The Heat lost a narrow match to the Kings 119-113 on Saturday and return to action against the Golden State Warriors tonight. 42-year-old Udonis Haslem knows the Heat have to improve and was not taking advice or criticism from old foes Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

On the "Anything Is Possible” podcast the duo openly criticized the Heat by stating the team had “lost their identity”, Haslem answered the former teammates for their “jabs” at the Miami Heat and their woes this season.

Udonis Haslem on Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce

Haslem stated, “I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either […] I just feel like every time I turn around those guys got something to say about us. Even going back to last year, I think Paul was very critical of us last year. […] Critical of Bam, critical of Jimmy, six games in, when there’s a lot of teams struggling right and haven’t hit their stride, not just us.”

Haslem believes the jabs stem from years of frustration from Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce when they were knocked out of the playoffs by the Heat.

“There’s a lot of teams who are struggling to hit their stride right now. So, to make that comment on us? I felt, like I said, I just feel like it goes back to the rivalry and history of us, which I understand. Because we don’t like y’all, either” Haslem said to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.