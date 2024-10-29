NBA News: Victor Wembanyama delivers strong message to Alperen Sengun during Spurs' game vs Houston

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Houston Rockets on Saturday, fueled by an outstanding performance from Victor Wembanyama. A video has now revealed a bold remark Wembanyama directed at his opponent, Alperen Sengun, during the game.

Victor Wembanyama began his second NBA season displaying flashes of brilliance, living up to the high expectations placed upon him. His standout performance came in the San Antonio Spurs‘ 109-106 victory over the Houston Rockets, where he scored a season-high 29 points. Yet, it wasn’t just Wembanyama’s performance that drew attention; it was his fierce attitude towards Alperen Sengun during the game that captivated fans.

Days after the win, a courtside video emerged, showing Wembanyama holding the ball beyond the three-point line with Alperen Sengun guarding him closely. At the same time, Rockets’ Dillon Brooks can be heard shouting, “Get up! Get up!” Undeterred, the French center executed a fake, elevated, and sank a three-pointer.

The camera then captures Wembanyama turning to the crowd and exclaiming, “He can’t (expletive) with me!”—a bold display of his competitive spirit. This moment underscored Victor’s drive to not only elevate his game and lead his team but also to establish himself as a force against the league’s best players.

Wembanyama vs. Sengun

In Saturday’s matchup between the two centers, Wembanyama came out on top, scoring 29 points with seven rebounds and one assist in his 30 minutes on the court. Sengun, on the other hand, had a quieter game, recording six points, five rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes.

Rockets’ quick revenge

Just two days later, the Spurs faced off against the Rockets again at the AT&T Center, but this time, Houston came out on top in a close 106-101 victory. Wembanyama’s scoring dipped slightly, finishing with 14 points, though he still outscored Sengun, who ended the night with 12 points.

Wembanyama’s milestone performance

Despite the loss, Wembanyama marked a personal milestone, recording 20 rebounds and five assists —a rare feat in Spurs history. He became only the fourth player in franchise history to achieve such numbers multiple times , joining legends Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Dennis Rodman . This accomplishment highlights Wembanyama’s impact on the team and underscores his growing legacy with the Spurs.