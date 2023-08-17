Bob Myers’ departure meant a huge loss for the Golden State Warriors, but Mike Dunleavy had been preparing for this moments. He proved that early in the NBA offseason, trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul.

His decision took everyone by surprise, as the young guard was once seen as the future heir apparent to Curry in the Bay area. CP3, on the other hand, was one of the Dubs’ biggest rivals in recent years.

Besides, many woner how Paul would fit in an already star-studded roster. However, Dunleavy has already said he’s confident about this move, and now he explains that the veteran guard gives them better chances to succeed than Poole.

Mike Dunleavy says Warriors are better with Paul than with Poole

“Overall I think our basketball team is in a better place right now than it was a year ago. Which by the way happened to be before that incident happened,” Dunleavy said on the Steiny & Guru radio show on 95.7 The Game.

“Hate seeing Jordan go… But overall we feel like trying to win a championship with Chris Paul in the mix greatly improves our chances.”

Nothing has been the same for Poole since Draymond Green punched him. It wasn’t a pretty ending, but parting ways maybe was the best for all. Now, we’ll have to wait and see how it works out.