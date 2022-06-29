The Golden State Warriors need to work their magic to keep their championship core together with a tight salary cap. At least, they've already made a decision on Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole's future.

The Golden State Warriors have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. But they also boast the highest payroll in the Association, which would be unsustainable if it wasn't for those four rings in the past eight seasons.

But it's one thing to put together a championship roster and another to keep it that way. That's why they'll have a hard time bringing all their guys back with such a tight cap situation, even if they're willing to pay millions of dollars in luxury tax again.

Extending the contracts of both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole should be at the top of their priority list. However, Dubs GM Bob Myers is in no rush whatsoever to get a deal done, so he'll reportedly focus on free agency instead.

NBA News: Golden State Warriors Won't Rush To Extend Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole

"Don’t expect immediate news on any Poole or Andrew Wiggins extensions," Myers told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Rookies extensions like Poole’s often don’t get revved up until near the deadline in October and the Warriors have plenty of time later in the summer to negotiate with Wiggins."

"Those guys are not unrestricted free agents," Myers said. "So we don’t need to do that on July 1, 2, 3, 4. We’re a long way from figuring out what Andrew wants and what his agent wants, but I do know what we want. We want to keep him and we’re going to make every effort to keep both those guys."

Both Poole and Wiggins want to be back in the Bay, and why wouldn't them? So, it seems like it's only a matter of time before they sort things out. So, if you're a Dub fan and don't hear any updates on their situations, don't sweat it. They're not going anywhere.