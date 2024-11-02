NBA News: Warriors reveal Stephen Curry’s final injury status for Rockets’ game

The Golden State Warriors have released their final injury update on Stephen Curry for tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets.

The Golden State Warriors have been without Stephen Curry for the past two games, and now they’ve shared the latest on his injury status for tonight’s matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Curry suffered an injury during the Oct. 27 game against the Los Angeles Clippers and has been sidelined ever since. However, his absence hasn’t slowed down the Warriors, who managed to secure wins over the New Orleans Pelicans in both games without their star.

According to reports, Curry was initially expected to return tonight, but the Warriors shut down those rumors with an official statement, confirming that Curry will sit out the game against the Rockets.

“Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last two (2) games due to a left peroneal strain, was re-evaluated earlier today. The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress and, as a result, he has been cleared to return to segments of the team’s practice tonight in Houston. He will not play in tomorrow’s game against the Rockets and will be re-evaluated again on Sunday,” the Warriors wrote.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors limps to the locker room between plays in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kavin Mistry/Getty Images

Injuries extend beyond Curry

In addition to Curry, the Warriors will also be missing De’Anthony Melton, who was injured in the same game against the Clippers.

“Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton, who has missed the last two (2) games due to a strained lower back, was re-evaluated earlier today. The re-evaluation indicated that Melton is making good progress. He will not play in tomorrow’s game in Houston and will be re-evaluated again in one (1) week,” the Warriors stated in an official release.

Draymond Green optimistic on Curry’s return

Recently, Draymond Green shared positive news about Curry’s recovery. “It was very uplifting and refreshing to see him walking today. That was good to see; it gives you a little more hope than what you initially had when I saw him leave the floor,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.