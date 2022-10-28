Former NBA star and current analyst Charles Barkley has recently made a comment about the Warriors that didn't sit well with the Splash Brothers. Check out here what Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had to say.

The Warriors have recently proven they still have what it takes to challenge for NBA championships, claiming the title last season. Even so, some still question for how long will Golden State be able to contend.

One of the biggest storylines around the Dubs is the age of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, as there exist question marks around their ability to continue performing at their best in the next few years.

Charles Barkley, for instance, believes Thompson and Green's best days are far behind them, claiming that Father Time has already started to catch up to them. Those comments, of course, hurt the Splash Brother in question.

Klay Thompson says Charles Barkley's comments hurt him

"It hurts when someone like Charles Barkley, with the platform he has, says you're not the same player as prior to the injuries you had," Thompson said Thursday following the Warriors' win over the Heat, via Fadeaway World.

"It's like, no duh, man. I tore my ACL and my Achilles in consecutive years and still helped a team win a championship," Thompson added. "I mean, that hurt hearing that. Because it's like, man, I put in so much freaking effort to get back to this point. Like, it's hard to even put into words what I had to do to be the player I am today.

"I played 55, 57 games in three years, like, give me some freaking time to get that back. To hear someone say, 'Oh, he's not the same as he was prior to the injuries.' Like, duh. Who goes through something like that and comes back? Like, I don't know, it just hurt my heart hearing that. But, you know what? I'm gonna internalize it and it's gonna be fuel for me to be even better. I'm very proud of what we accomplished last year, and I feel like I was a huge part of it. I'm not gonna let these injuries be a crutch for me. I'm just gonna keep going and I'm gonna have a great year. Bet on that."

Thompson has certainly gone through a lot in the last couple of years, so the fact that he made it to the court again deserves more respect. Thompson wasn't the only one who reacted to Chuck's comments, though.

Stephen Curry throws shade at Charles Barkley

"The comments are part of our success right here," Stephen Curry said. "We're always gonna be in the spotlight, and people care about how you're playing, and care to comment positively or negatively. Because they know that will move the needle... But it's interesting, because certain guys kinda forget what their careers looked like on the back end. So you can kinda cast and throw those stones, but Klay is still in here, helping us win a championship."

Chuck will not like that, but he can't complain about it either. The Warriors know how to fight for each other even in the worst moments, so if you have to say something about them, you better be prepared.