With all the rumors of a potential feud between Zach LaVine and coach Billy Donovan, the Chicago Bulls star addressed the elephant in the room.

There was a point last season when the Chicago Bulls had the best record in the Eastern Conference and looked like legit NBA championship contenders. Those days are long gone, and their chances without Lonzo Ballget slimmer by the day.

The Bulls have been wildly inconsistent this season. Billy Donovan and Arturas Karnisovas looked like geniuses last season for the team they put together, but that's just not the case anymore.

Moreover, there were rumors of a potential feud between Donovan and Zach LaVine, as the coach benched him down the stretch in a close loss to the Orlando Magic, and LaVine seemingly took a shot at him.

NBA News: Zach LaVine Says It's All Good Between Him And Billy Donovan

That's why the former Minnesota Timberwolves star had to clear the air and let everybody know that it's all good between them. If anything, he was frustrated with the outcome of the game, not with the lack of playing time:

"I just told him I feel like I've earned the right to go out there and try to play through a bad game," LaVine told ESPN. "His decision was to try to do the best thing for the team, which I respect. If we won, obviously, I would've been ecstatic. We lost, I wasn't. I had a terrible game."

"But it's one game, man. I don't want to get this blown out of proportion to the point we're talking about a loss, where we've had multiple losses this year. We got a lot of games left this year. We're all good. I think he understands where I'm coming from and I understand his decision as a coach that he has to make are tough, even if your players don't agree with it," the UCLA product added.

Even so, it seems like the Bulls are stuck in basketball hell right now. They're not good enough to win a ring, nor are they bad enough to tank and land a future superstar. So, maybe, they could even look to move some of their franchise cornerstones and enter a long-overdue rebuild mode.