Pau Gasol entered the NBA in 2001 with the Memphis Grizzlies, but he is best remembered for his dominant years with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2008 to 2014, when he won two NBA championships.

Pau Gasol’s legacy is as strong as the players he named to his personal top 11, which includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Bill Russell, Larry Bird and other household names.

Pau Gasol scored over 20,000 points in the NBA, along with 11,305 rebounds and nearly 4,000 assists during his nearly 20-year career with 5 franchises.

What is the top 11 of all-time according to Pau Gasol?

In a recent article in the LA Times, Gasol named his personal top 11 NBA players of all time. The list includes a mix of players from the 20th and 21st centuries, with some active players still in the league.

Kareem Adbul-Jabbar Bill Russell Magic Johnson Larry Bird Michael Jordan Kobe ​Nryant Tim Duncan Kevin Garnett Dirk Nowitzki Lebron James Stephen Curry

Gasol played with two of the players on his list, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. He won two championships with Bryant, and he played with Duncan for one season with the San Antonio Spurs.