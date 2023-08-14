Gregg Popovich was recently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest coaches in NBA history, and his induction was a well-deserved honor.

During the 2023 HOF ceremony Popovich was not the only one to be inducted, others like legendary players like Pau Gasol, Dwayne Wade, Tony Parker, just to name a few were also part of the recent HOF induction class.

Regarding the expansion team, Gregg Popovich took advantage of his HOF speech to start a couple of things on the subject, but it is not the first time that a player or head coach has asked a city to have an expansion team.

What city did Gregg Popovich say deserves an expansion team?

Gregg Popovich during his 2023 HOF speech mentioned that Seattle deserves an expansion team, he named Gary Payton knowing that he played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1990 to 2003. “I had a dream,” Popovich said. “I thought, ‘Is there a chance there’s a team in Seattle? Is there a history in Seattle that we’re missing? Where’s Gary Payton? Am I right? Come on, man! Seattle!'”

The last time the SuperSonics played in the NBA was during the 2007-2008 season, they moved to Oklahoma City in 2008, and there is still a strong desire for basketball in Seattle. Many fans believe that the city deserves to have an NBA team again.