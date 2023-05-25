The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat are in the middle of a thrilling series in the Eastern Conference Finals. Though many people believed Jimmy Butler and company were huge underdogs, the story has been totally different.

The biggest rivalry in recent years in the East is having a tremendous new chapter thanks to epic moments such as the exchange of words between Butler and Grant Williams.

Now, there’s no margin of error for the Boston Celtics. Read here to find out what happens if they lose Game 5 to the Heat. The entire NBA is watching what could be an instant classic.

What happens if the Celtics lose tonight against the Heat in Game 5?

There’e only one scenario in case the Celtics lose to the Heat at home. A victory by Miami will officially eliminate Boston as the series would be 4-1. The No.8 seed would advance to the NBA Finals.

Then, the Miami Heat would face Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets for the title. The NBA Finals are scheduled to start on Thursday, June 1st. Denver will have home-field advantage.

It’s important to remember that no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit. If the Boston Celtics win Game 5, they will still be alive and two victories away of one of the greatest feats ever in basketball.