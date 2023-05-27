A few weeks ago, the Miami Heat lost against the Atlanta Hawks in the start of the play-in tournament and then were almost knocked out by the Chicago Bulls in that same stage.

From that point on, something extraordinary happened. As the No.8 seed in the East, Miami shocked the NBA by eliminating Milwaukee. The Bucks were the best team during the regular season with spectacular performances by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Then, Jimmy Butler and the Heat took care of the New York Knicks and built an incredible 3-0 lead against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. Read here to find out what happens if Miami lose to Boston.

What happens if the Miami Heat lose against the Boston Celtics?

The Miami Heat won the first three games of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, but the Celtics answered taking Games 4 and 5. Boston could become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit.

If the Heat lose to the Celtics, the series will be 3-3 going to Game 7 on Monday at The Garden in Boston. That matchup would be scheduled to start at 8:30 PM (ET).

The winner of the Eastern Conference will face the Nuggets in the NBA Finals which are set to start next Thursday at Denver. It’s important to remember that Nikola Jokic’s team will have home-field advantage in that series.